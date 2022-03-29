Senate confirms all 4 CFTC nominees

The Senate late Monday, March 228, confirmed all four of President Biden’s nominees to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission: Christy Goldsmith Romero, Kristin Johnson, Summer Kristine Mersinger and Caroline Pham.

“This confirmation makes history because all four nominees are women, three of whom are women of color,” said Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

“I look forward to working with each of them to ensure our financial markets are protected and work for all Americans. This is great news for the commission, which will be brought back to full strength.”

“The Senate’s swift unanimous confirmation of these four nominees shows that they are highly qualified to serve as CFTC commissioners” said Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on the committee.

“I congratulate them on their confirmations, and look forward to working with them to ensure the traditional and emerging markets under the CFTC‘s jurisdiction operate in a fair and transparent manner.”

The CFTC is normally composed of five commissioners. The confirmations mean that Commissioner Dawn Stump, a Republican who announced in December she would not seek a second term when her seat expires in April, can step down.

The chairman of the commission is Democrat Rostin Behnam.

Johnson and Goldsmith Romero were nominated for Democratic seats on the commission.

Johnson is a professor of law at Emory University School of Law, and Goldsmith Romero serves as the presidentially appointed special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program and as an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center and University of Virginia Law School.

Mersinger and Pham were nominated for Republican commission seats.

Mersinger serves as chief of staff to Stump. Pham is a managing director at Citi, and head of market structure for strategic initiatives in Citi’s Institutional Clients Group.

The House Agriculture Committee has scheduled a hearing Thursday on the state of the CFTC.