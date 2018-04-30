Senate confirms Barbic as USDA assistant secretary

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Ken Barbic as Agriculture assistant secretary for congressional relations, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., announced.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue praised the Senate action.

"As USDA continues its mission of helping agricultural producers feed, fuel, and clothe the world, effective communication with Congress is a key element," Perdue said in a statement.

"Ken Barbic will bring a combination of an agricultural background and legislative expertise to create a free-flowing dialogue and exchange of information with lawmakers. I commend the Senate for its approval of Ken Barbic, and urge senators to take up other USDA nominees as quickly as possible."

Barbic has been a senior director in the Washington office of Western Growers, the association of fruit and vegetable growers in California, Arizona and Colorado.

Before his work with Western Growers, Barbic served as deputy assistant trade representative for congressional affairs and as a legislative assistant with the House Ways and Means Committee.

Recommended Stories For You

Barbic grew up in Bakersfield, California, in a farming family. He graduated from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wis., with a bachelor of science in business management.