Senate confirms Haaland as Interior secretary

The Senate on Monday confirmed Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., as Interior secretary.

Haaland is the first American Indian to be Interior secretary. Native American groups praised her confirmation, but there is controversy over her views on oil and gas leases on federal land and fracking.

The vote was 51-40, with four Republicans joining Democrats in favor, CNBC reported.

The four Republicans to vote in favor of Haaland’s confirmation on Monday were Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine.