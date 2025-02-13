Senate confirms Kennedy as HHS secretary 

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes said, “We look forward to working with Mr. Kennedy to advance the health of Americans by encouraging consumption of fresh, wholesome, and nutritious dairy foods and protecting our nation’s consumers from foodborne illnesses.”

“For too long, inflexible, burdensome regulations have stifled innovation and production efficiencies for dairy processors while outdated nutrition policies have discouraged Americans from consuming milk, yogurt, cheese, and other wholesome dairy products that contribute essential nutrients — including calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and protein — to our diets,” Dykes said.

“America’s dairy industry stands ready to support Mr. Kennedy’s efforts to combat chronic disease, reduce foodborne illnesses, and ensure all Americans have access to safe and affordable dairy nutrition.”

Marty Irby, president at Competitive Markets Action and secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets, said, “We applaud the U.S. Senate for confirming Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as our new secretary of Health and Human Services and President Trump for selecting him.”

“Together, we can Make America Healthy Again and help fulfill the mission that President John F. Kennedy, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Sr., and Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., set out to achieve before they were brutally assassinated by the dark forces and deep state agents that continue to suppress humanity,” Irby said.

“We have no doubt Secretary Kennedy will help America become a bright, shining light in the universe and usher in the new Golden Age by working in harmony with other countries to raise the vibration of the planet and expand consciousness through the reform of corrupt food and drug systems that poison the American people each day. We call for prayers around the globe to protect Secretary Kennedy, President Trump, and every single Agent of Light working to achieve the prophecy of Heaven on Earth.” Irby’s groups have backed Proposition 12, the California law that requires pork sold in the state to be raised under certain housing conditions. The National Pork Producers Council and other mainstream agriculture groups have opposed Prop 12 but the Supreme Court ruled that it does not violate federal law. Ted Nordhaus, executive director and founder of The Breakthrough Institute, an Oakland, Calif.-based group active in agriculture, said, “Throughout the confirmation process, Secretary Kennedy reiterated misguided and unscientific ideas that would upend the livelihoods of American farmers, increase food prices for American consumers, and compromise the competitiveness of U.S. agriculture globally.”

“His suggestions to limit pesticides that have been shown to be safe and to curb agricultural innovation would make farming less productive, less profitable, and more environmentally destructive,” Nordhaus said.

“As he now takes the helm of HHS, it’s our hope that Secretary Kennedy will take time to listen to America’s farmers and food producers responsible for feeding the nation and change his tune. The future of our food supply depends on it.”