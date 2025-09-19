Senate confirms key USDA, Interior, EPA nominees

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said, “Filling these key USDA roles is essential to carrying out President Trump’s agenda for rural America.”

“I’m especially appreciative of Dudley’s guidance and counsel during his service on the Senate Agriculture Committee,” Boozman said.

“He’s been a trusted member of the team since my time in committee leadership and I’m particularly proud he’s agreed to serve as undersecretary of agriculture for marketing and regulatory programs. I’m confident he will continue to serve at USDA with the same dedication.”

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney said, “State departments of agriculture need the strong leadership of highly qualified individuals like Mr. Fordyce, Mr. Hoskins and Dr. Hutchins who understand the challenges and opportunities facing American agriculture.”

“Their confirmation will strengthen the partnership between USDA and state departments of agriculture and help ensure we are prepared to meet the needs of farmers, ranchers and consumers across the nation,” McKinney said.

USA Rice President and CEO Peter Bachmann said, “We are excited that Richard, Dudley, and Scott are finally getting approved by the full Senate so they can head these key farmer-facing mission areas at the USDA.”

“As USDA works to implement key provisions enacted as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and grapples with the economic challenges facing agriculture, it is vital that these policy leaders are in place to support the rice industry,” Bachmann said.

American Seed Trade Association President and CEO Andy LaVigne said, “These individuals have tenured careers in agriculture and public service, and I am confident that in their new roles, they will continue to put the interests of America’s farmers and ranchers at the forefront of their work.”

“Through their different mission areas in conservation, regulatory, and research, we look forward to working with each of them to ensure that farmers and landowners have access to quality, professionally produced seed and to 21st century agricultural technologies, while seeking continued support for the research programs that keep American agriculture and our economy globally competitive,” LaVigne said.

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr. said, “We applaud the Senate for approving the nominations of these leaders, all three of whom have extensive experience in agriculture and have shown a commitment to American farmers and rural America. We look forward to working with them to advance the interests of the nation’s 500,000 corn farmers.”

National Grain and Feed Association President and CEO Mike Seyfert said, “Each of these leaders brings deep experience, policy expertise, and a proven commitment to U.S. agriculture.”

“Their leadership will strengthen USDA’s ability to serve farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses, while advancing fair, science-based policies that support America’s competitiveness in the global marketplace,” Seyfert said. “They also understand both the opportunities and challenges facing U.S. agriculture today and the importance of kick-starting the rural economy.”

Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins said, “We’re proud to see Richard Fordyce once again take on a leadership role at USDA. Having worked under Secretary Sonny Perdue during President Trump’s first administration, there’s no doubt that his heart for both agriculture and policy will serve Secretary Brooke Rollins and the agency well once again.”

“A lifelong leader with deep Missouri roots, Richard has consistently demonstrated a commitment to agriculture. Whether back home or in Washington, D.C., he has served farm families with both integrity and a genuine passion for the future of rural America,” Hawkins said.

American Soybean Association CEO Stephen Censky said, “Richard, Dudley and Scott are trusted leaders with deep agricultural experience and proven records of service. I had the privilege of working closely with all three during my time at USDA, and I know they are outstanding public servants.”

“Richard’s background as a farmer and former FSA [Farm Service Agency] administrator uniquely positions him to guide FPAC [Food Production and Conservation] programs that farmers rely on,” Censky said.

“Dudley’s policy expertise and understanding of MRP’s [Marketing and Regulatory Programs] role will benefit farmers and ranchers across the country. Scott’s leadership in REE [Research, Education and Economics] will ensure science-based research and innovation continue to drive agriculture forward.”

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council congratulated the USDA nominees, but also praised the confirmations of: