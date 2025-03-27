Senate confirms Makary to head FDA

Makary

The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm President Trump’s nomination of Martin Makary as the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, a division of the Health and Human Services Department.

The vote was 56 to 44.

Roberta Wagner, senior vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs at the International Dairy Foods Association, said, “We look forward to working with Dr. Makary to advance the health and well-being of Americans by encouraging greater consumption of fresh, wholesome and nutritious dairy foods. We also welcome the opportunity to partner with the commissioner to protect our nation’s consumers from foodborne illnesses, lead the nation with science-based food chemical safety review, and modernize outdated regulations that have long stifled innovation in our sector. IDFA will continue to advocate for adequate funding and personnel to carry out FDA’s robust food mission.”

International Fresh Produce Association CEO Cathy Burns said, “We are eager to work with Commissioner Makary and the FDA to ensure a prevention-focused approach to food safety, improve food labeling transparency, and the integration of fresh produce into healthcare and nutrition programs.”Burns added, “IFPA’s key food safety priorities for FDA collaboration include:

Modernize FDA’s inspection approach by shifting to a prevention-based system that prioritizes hazard analyses and food safety plans over outdated Good Manufacturing Practices.

Integrate FDA’s Human Foods Program with its inspection force to eliminate inefficiencies and ensure stronger, science-based oversight.

Enhance transparency in food safety funding to ensure resources are effectively allocated to improve public health outcomes.

Establish clear accountability measures to track progress and drive improvements in FDA’s reorganization plan.

“Nutrition-related policy priorities include:

Adopt a ‘whole-of-government’ strategy to increase fruit and vegetable consumption, including expanding Produce Prescriptions in healthcare and allowing fresh produce purchases under Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Savings Accounts.

Strengthen food labeling standards to empower consumers with transparent information.

Require products claiming to contain fruits and vegetables to disclose the actual amount per serving.

Mandate a ‘contains no fruits and vegetables’ label for products that misleadingly depict them.

Improve and implement front-of-package nutrition labeling to help consumers make informed choices.”

Pet Food Institute President and CEO Dana Brooks congratulated Makary and said, “FDA is an important partner to U.S. pet food makers, particularly as the agency continues surveillance and compliance efforts under the Food Safety Modernization Act. Food safety is the top priority for PFI members as they work to provide complete and balanced nutrition for the cats and dogs in 82 million U.S. households and pets around the world.”

Consumer Brands Association President and CEO Melissa Hockstad said, “It’s imperative that the FDA performs its regulatory role effectively, efficiently and transparently, and we look forward to working with Commissioner Makary to support public health, build consumer trust and promote consumer choice.”