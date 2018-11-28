Senate confirms Vaden for USDA general counsel

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Stephen Vaden as the Agriculture Department's general counsel.

The vote was 53 to 46.

Vaden's nomination was controversial due to his previous role as an adviser to groups that campaigned for voter identification requirements and due to some of his actions regarding USDA issues early in his tenure at USDA.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he was pleased by the confirmation.

Perdue said Vaden "has been hard at work as principal deputy since early in the administration. He will continue to provide important legal advice and services to the department and our agencies as they operate the programs that are so important to our customers. Stephen's roots on a working farm in Tennessee and expertise in the law will well serve the people of American agriculture."

Perdue also noted that the Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing today on three Trump administration nominees at USDA, and said he hopes they are confirmed quickly.