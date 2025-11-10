Senate convenes, votes on CR expected 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Senate convened at 11 a.m. and will resume consideration of H.R. 5371, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, FY 2026, post-cloture.

Under regular order, post-cloture time will expire at 5 a.m. Tuesday as all time during recess, adjournment, Morning Business, and Leader remarks will count. Roll call votes are expected today.

On Sunday evening, the Senate voted 60 to 40 to invoke cloture on the CR and three fiscal year 2026 appropriations bills including the bill covering the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration.

With the Veterans Day federal holiday on Tuesday, the Senate is scheduled to be in recess this week, but it’s questionable whether the Senate will achieve unanimous consent to vote on final passage of the bill today.

Only eight Democratic senators voted for the bill, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., did not support it.

In addition Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has objections to the hemp provision in the fiscal year 2026 agriculture bill and is expected to try to get it removed. The provision excludes any product above a tetrahydrocannabinols concentration (including tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) of 0.3% in the plant on a dry weight basis from the definition of legal hemp. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., supports it.

The bill would replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury Department, which allows the Agriculture Department to spend up to $30 billion to help farmers. The replenishment should make it easier for Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to provide aid to farmers whose export sales have gone down in reaction to President Trump’s imposition of tariffs on other countries.

Also, a provision on the Grain Standards Act would extend the current law through Jan. 30, 2026, not reauthorize it, as the Sunday evening alert said. The Senate Agriculture Committee approved a reauthorization last week, and a committee spokesperson said Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., hopes to move that measure on its own.