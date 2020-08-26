Senate Democrats release climate plan with biofuels

The Senate Demoractic Special Committee on the Climate Crisis today released a report titled “The Case for Climate Action: Building a Clean Economy for the American People.”

The Committee’s report calls on Congress to:

▪ Reduce U.S. emissions rapidly to achieve 100% global net-zero emissions no later than 2050;

▪ Stimulate economic growth by increasing federal spending on climate action to at least 2% of GDP annually — and ensure that at least 40% of the benefits from these investments help communities of color and low-income, deindustrialized, and disadvantaged communities; and

▪ Create at least 10 million new jobs.

Growth Energy noted that the report includes a section devoted to the role of farmers and rural communities in combating carbon emissions, and outlines strategies to expand the role of clean, affordable ethanol and other biofuels.

“We’re pleased to see climate leaders in the Senate examining opportunities to accelerate progress toward a carbon-neutral future by opening the door for cleaner low-carbon biofuels, more green jobs, and continued innovation in renewable bioproducts to replace petroleum,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.

“It’s encouraging to see a growing chorus of lawmakers ready to harness the full potential of biofuels to decarbonize our transportation sector, open new doors for agricultural innovation, and break down regulatory barriers holding back production of advanced biofuels.”