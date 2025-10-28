Senate Dems urge Bessent to reverse Argentine aid

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the ranking members respectively on the Senate Agriculture and Senate Banking committees, led 19 of their colleagues last week to send a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urging him to reverse the Trump administration’s aid package to Argentina and instead prioritize the interests of American farmers.

“Instead of prioritizing U.S. farmers and rural communities, the administration has doubled down on aiding Argentina when family farmers are running out of time and cannot continue to endure short-sighted international actions instead of long-term trade stability,” the senators wrote.

Meanwhile President Trump congratulated Argentine President Javier Milei on the results of the midterm elections Sunday.

“BIG WIN in Argentina for Javier Milei, a wonderful Trump Endorsed Candidate! He’s making us all look good. Congratulations Javier!,” Trump wrote on social media.

La Nacion, a Buenos Aires newspaper, said the victory in the congressional elections would make it possible for Milei to move forward with his economic reform agenda.

Reuters reported last week that Argentine farmers had given a vote of confidence to Milei ahead of the election. China recently bought soybeans from Argentina and Trump has promised to increase U.S. imports of Argentine beef in an attempt to lower beef prices in this country.

Trump had also said that if Milei’s party did not win the election, he would cancel a $20 billion currency swap.