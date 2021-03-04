Senate Finance approves Tai by voice vote

The Senate Finance Committee approved President Biden’s nomination of Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative on a voice vote.

The nomination now moves to the Senate floor for confirmation.

Both Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Senate Finance ranking member Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said they believe she will do a good job for the nation’s farmers.

“Not many hearings in the Senate feature as much bipartisan praise for nominees as Wednesday’s hearing on Katherine Tai’s nomination to be the U.S. trade representative,” Wyden said in a statement. “On top of bipartisan credentials, she knows precisely the kind of smarter and stronger approach this country needs on trade. Cracking down on China’s trade cheating and using the leverage of our economic allies. Rebuilding our domestic supply chains. Fighting to protect American jobs and wages and expand the economic winners’ circle.

“I also want to work with her on continuing to expand transparency in our trade policy. There is a lot for USTR to work on in the months and years ahead, but American workers, businesses, farmers and ranchers will be well served with Katherine Tai on the job.”

Crapo said, “At her nomination hearing, Ms. Tai demonstrated that she has the training, background, experience and capabilities to fulfill the duties of the USTR, and to do that job well.

“I identified several priorities during last week’s hearing, which she has shown that she shares, and we all look forward to working with her to make sure that our shared objectives are achieved.

“Whether it is our efficient farmers or our cutting-edge technology companies, we share an interest on both sides of the aisle in making sure they get access to all the customers they can.

“Moreover, I agree with the chairman, noting that one theme from Ms. Tai’s hearing was ‘enforcement, enforcement, enforcement.’ That’s of major concern to every member of this committee — and one of the main areas I think you will see strong cooperation.

“Trade is not only a bipartisan issue in Congress, but one where we can build a very strong, unified approach with the administration and move forward to significantly expand opportunities for the American workers and businesses in this country.”