Senate Finance Committee talks about Brazilian cattle production

At a hearing Thursday, the Senate Finance Committee discussed the impact of Brazilian beef production in the Amazon on the environment.

In an opening statement, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said, the “Finance Committee has broad jurisdiction over trade, a keen interest in fighting for strong environmental protections, and a commitment to leveling the playing field for American workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses.”

Wyden said that JBS, a large Brazilian meat producer with interests in the United States, has been “turning a blind eye as parts of its supply chain burn down the Amazon, push the world toward climate catastrophe, and undercut American ranchers who play by the rules on international trade.”

“This issue has been the focus of a two-year investigation by this committee. Deforestation in the Amazon is a recipe for environmental disaster. When you burn the Amazon, you burn the lungs of the earth.” Wyden said.

Wyden said that the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, which he introduced with Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Deb Fischer, R-Neb., “would bring some much needed transparency and accountability to the cattle market in the U.S.”

“Beyond that, this committee will also be writing legislation to modernize and improve our customs system. I’m going to be pushing for better data collection and information sharing that’ll shine sunlight on U.S. supply chains and what’s coming across our border.”

The committee heard from a series of stakeholders in the cattle business.