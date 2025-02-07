Senate Finance holds hearing on USTR nominee

Jamieson Greer, President Trump’s nominee to become the U.S. trade representative, answers a question at his nomination hearing Thursday morning before the Senate Finance Committee. Photo from Senate video

USTR-RFP-021025

The Senate Finance Committee held a confirmation hearing Thursday on President Trump’s nomination of Jamieson Greer as U.S. trade representative.

In response to a question from Senate Finance Chairman Michael Crapo, R-Idaho, about opening new markets for agricultural products, Greer said, “We need to go and gain market access where things have been closed until now.”

“For many decades, we have had a trading system where the United States opens its market over and over again and others do not,” he said.

Greer said that the average tariff ceiling on agricultural products is 39% in India and nearly 40% in Turkey, Roll Call reported.

“These are markets where they need to open to the United States, and I think we need to use all the tools at our disposal to do so,” Greer said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, a senior member and former chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, emphasized the importance of reducing or eliminating Brazil’s tariff on American ethanol and questioned Greer about who will be in charge of trade negotiations.

Trump has said that Howard Lutnick, his nominee to be Commerce Secretary, will have authority over trade, but Greer told Grassley that the law designated that the trade representative is in charge of trade negotiations.