Senate gets enough Democratic votes to move CR forward

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

In general, the cost of putting wheat seed into the ground in 2023 saw a slight decline in many parts of the country, as fertilizer and fuel costs dropped after spiking the past two years. However, wheat prices also fell, cutting into potential farmer profits. Photo courtesy U.S. Wheat Associates

Math-RFP-121123-1

The Senate on Sunday night approved a procedural measure on a bill to reopen the government through Jan. 30 and pass three full-year appropriations bills including the agriculture appropriations bill that funds the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration.

Sixty senators including eight Democrats voted in favor of the bill, the minimum necessary to pass it, with 40 senators voting against it.

The eight Democrats who voted to pass the bill and end the shutdown, according to CNN, are Dick Durbin of Illinois, Angus King of Maine (an independent who caucuses with the Democrats), Tim Kaine of Virginia, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire,and Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada.

The bill does not contain an extension of premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act but does promise a vote on the issue.

The vote tonight sets the stage for the Senate to vote on formal passage of the bill. If the Senate votes for it, then the House must return to vote for the bill because it is not the same bill that the House passed earlier.

The timing of the Senate and House votes is not clear. The Senate is scheduled to be out of session this week, which includes Veterans Day, a federal holiday, on Tuesday. The House must be called back to Washington to vote. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced tonight, “Members are advised that, pending Senate action to end the Schumer Shutdown, votes on legislation related to government funding are expected in the House this week.”

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a news release, “We worked to negotiate a path forward to reopen the government with a short-term CR through Jan. 30 and passage of three of the full-year appropriations bills.”

“These three bills, including the agriculture appropriations bill, will help get us back to regular order. This shutdown has gone on for far too long. Let’s get this CR approved so we can get back to the work of the people, and pass the remaining appropriations bills to fund our priorities while finding savings.”

In an email to The Hagstrom Report, Hoeven added, “We worked hard with ranking member [Jeanne] Shaheen to finalize this year’s agriculture appropriations bill and include it as part of the package to re-open the government. Importantly, the bill provides tools for producers, including better access to credit and the services they rely on at FSA [Farm Service Agency], as well as strong support for agriculture research. We are hopeful that this package will be approved by Congress soon.”

The bill includes $107 billion to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, whose November full benefits are still in the courts.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, noted in a summary of the fiscal year 2026 agriculture appropriations bill that it will fully fund the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children, and provides $1.2 billion for the Food for Peace program and $240 million for the McGovern-Dole Food for Education program, rejecting President Trump’s budget request, which sought to eliminate both programs.

There are other provisions of the fiscal year 2026 agriculture appropriations bill that make important changes for food and agricultural policy.

Section 5001 is the United States Grain Standards Act Extension. The extension has already passed the House, but the Senate amended it and the House will have to vote again on that provision.

Section 5002 extends programs authorized by the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (commonly known as the 2018 farm bill) until the later of (1) Sept. 30, 2026; (2) the date specified in the provision of the act; or (3) the date in effect for programs authorized by the American Relief Act, 2025.

THE HEMP PROVISION

Section 781 defines hemp and excludes any product above a tetrahydrocannabinols concentration (including tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) of 0.3% in the plant on a dry weight basis.

This provision has been the subject of much debate. Hemp has become an important industry in Kentucky. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., favors the restriction while Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., opposes it and he could slow up final passage of the overall legislation.

Thomas Winstanley, executive vice president and general manager of Edibles.com said in a statement today, “Sen. Mitch McConnell, architect of the 2018 farm bill, sowed the hemp seeds, and now seeks to scorch the soil, salting the fields of his own harvest.”

“Since President Donald Trump signed the 2018 farm bill into law, hemp-derived products have evolved into a $28 billion industry, now found in liquor stores, grocery aisles and independent retailers nationwide. The category supports 329,000 American jobs and contributes $1.5 billion annually in tax revenue, a rare bipartisan success story born of agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship.

“For months, industry and agricultural groups have been calling for those safety regulations, not prohibition. It’s time for Congress to stop one man’s reversal and stand up for the people, the farmers, and the freedom this industry represents,” Winstanley said.

OTHER PROVISIONS

Section 7104 — Extension of expansion of rural access network for growth enhancement program of the Department of Veterans Affairs. This section would extend VA’s authority to establish and maintain three new centers as part of the Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement (RANGE) program from 2025 to 2026.

Section 121 — Agriculture Conservation Experienced Services Program. This section extends the authorization for the Forest Service to participate in the Agriculture Conservation Experienced Services program.

Section 141 — Commodity Futures Trading Commission Whistleblower Authority. This section extends the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s whistleblower program for the duration of the CR.

Section 142 — Commodity Futures Trading Commission Salaries and Expenses. This section is a technical provision clarifying that funding for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission is provided under the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act for FY 2026 rather than the Agriculture Appropriations Act.

Section 162 — Essential Air Service. This section allows for the continued operation of the Essential Air Service Program through the duration of the CR.

Section 120 — Reduction in Force. This section returns to status quo workforce levels prior to the current lapse of appropriations.

Section 119 — Retroactivity. This section makes the CR and FY 2026 Agriculture Appropriations Act, the FY 2026 Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, and the FY 2026 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act cover the period of the lapse.

The secretary of agriculture shall be included as a member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States on a case-by-case basis.

The bill would ensure back pay for federal employees as well as unwinding some federal layoffs, Government Executive reported.