Senate GOP analyzes CBO baseline

John Newton, the chief economist for the Senate Agriculture Committee Republicans, has published an analysis of the Congressional Budget Office baseline for the farm bill released Friday.

Newton wrote, “The Congressional Budget Office’s highly anticipated May 2023 baseline is widely expected to be the 2023 farm bill scoring baseline — meaning any proposed policy modifications and the impact on the U.S. deficit will [likely] be measured against this baseline.”

“CBO’s May baseline confirms that the 2023 farm bill, upon enactment, could potentially be the first trillion-dollar farm bill in U.S. history. Total spending is projected at $1.51 trillion, $31.5 billion higher than CBO’s February baseline (this total includes outlays from the Inflation Reduction Act).

“Compared to the CBO’s February baseline, total outlays for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are now projected at $1.223 trillion, nearly $18 billion higher than CBO’s February projection.

“Outlays for major commodity support program payments are projected higher due to lower seed cotton prices, lower dairy farm margins, and higher prices for some crops raising the income support level for both Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage,” Newton wrote.