Senate, House return for final session of this Congress 

After a Thanksgiving break, both the Senate and the House will go back into session this week for what is expected to be a three-week session before adjourning about Dec. 20.

The Senate is scheduled to convene at 3 p.m. today and hold a vote on a judicial nominee at 5:30 p.m.

The House is scheduled to meet at noon on Tuesday for morning hour and at 2 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. The House is scheduled to be in session until Friday, with last votes expected no later than 3 p.m.

Congress faces the need to continue funding the government after the current continuing resolution runs out on Dec. 20. It appears unlikely Congress will pass appropriations bills to fund the government for the rest of fiscal year 2025 and is more likely to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government until February or March when Republicans will control the House, the Senate and the presidency.

Congress is also under pressure to pass disaster aid, with conflicts over whether that aid should cover only natural disasters or also the economic impact of the disasters.

The end of the year legislation is also likely to revive the 2018 farm bill, which expired on Sept. 30. As The New York Times reported, Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach agreement on how to increase spending under a new bill.

“Republicans want to cut nutrition assistance for the poor to pay for bolstered financial support for farmers, while Democrats refuse to reduce food support for low-income people,” the Times said.

“The disagreement is likely to only deepen next year, with President-elect Donald J. Trump in the White House and Republicans in total control of Congress,” the Times added.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., will introduce a bill to revive the 2018 farm bill for one year, The Times reported.