Senate Judiciary holds hearing on immigrant farm, food workers

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday held a hearing titled “From Farm to Table: Immigrant Workers Get the Job Done.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-ill., and Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., both cited the problems involved with regulating immigrant workers, but Durbin and Graham disagreed on what to do, an indication that no action is likely.

Graham said that legalizing the current agricultural work force would lead to an immigrant “run” on the border, but Durbin pointed out that a proposal from Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., in the last Congress would have required workers to be in the United States for 20 years before legalization.

Ahead of the hearing, Bennet issued a statement saying, “America’s family farmers and ranchers rely on immigrant workers to bring food to our tables every day. But everywhere I go in Colorado, I hear from farmers about how they don’t have enough workers — and how Congress needs to step up.”

“My bipartisan Affordable and Secure Food Act, which builds on legislation that has already passed the House, lowers food prices, creates wage certainty for farmers, and ensures that farm workers have legal protections and a pathway to legal status,” Bennet said.

Durbin noted that Congress has failed to fix the immigration system “for three decades.” He added, “But it seems that some — in states like Arkansas — would prefer to address these shortages by rolling back child labor laws. This is not a solution — this is a shame.”

He also pointed out that Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., had requested the hearing.

A witness, Adam Lytch of L&M Farms in Florida said the Adverse Effect Wage Rate (or AEWR), which is used to set the wage rate each year for immigrant workers in the H-2A program, has a methodology “which lacks visibility, accuracy and stability for growers.”

Lytch, who is a member of the International Fresh Produce Association, said the passage of a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to nullify the Labor Department’s new AEWR methodology rule would be a short‐term solution, and that the Farm Operations Support Act, introduced by Ossoff and Tillis, is another possible solution.

But Lytch added that the Ossoff-Tillis bill “would only maintain the status quo and protect farmers from a 90% wage increase in some instances.”

Chalmers R. Carr III, president and CEO of Titan Farms LLC in Ridge Spring, S.C., and a member of the International Fresh Produce Association, also said the wage rate needs to be addressed and that the H-2A program needs to be updated to include year-round workers and food processing workers.

Leon Sequeira, an attorney who advises employers and trade associations on the H-2A program, testified that “history shows us that legalizing undocumented workers will not produce more farmworkers and will not solve agriculture’s workforce shortage.”

“The thousands of open positions created by the exodus of legalized agricultural workers in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a significant contributor to the next wave of illegal immigration,” Sequeira said.

To avoid repeating this cycle, he said, Congress must establish a predictable future workforce solution that allows farmers to access needed labor with a fair and predictable cost structure that enables them to remain competitive in the modern international marketplace.

Daniel Costa, director of immigration law and policy research at the Economic Policy Institute and a visiting scholar at the Global Migration Center at the University of California, Davis, said there are “false narratives around the discussion about the Adverse Effect Wage Rate for H-2A farmworkers.”

Diana Tellefson Torres, the CEO of the United Farm Workers Foundation, testified about the many problems that farmworkers face and said “We have come so frustratingly close in passing agricultural immigration bills. We remain ready to partner again.”