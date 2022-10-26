Senate Judiciary to hold hearing on Kroger-Albertson merger

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights Subcommittee, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, ranking members on the committee, have announced they will hold a hearing in November on the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, which they described as “the two largest grocery chains in the country.”

“As the chair and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, we have serious concerns about the proposed transaction between Kroger and Albertsons,” they said in a joint announcement. “The grocery industry is essential, and we must ensure that it remains competitive so that American families can afford to put food on the table. We will hold a hearing focused on this proposed merger and the consequences consumers may face if this deal moves forward.”

Klobuchar and Lee have not announced a date for the hearing.Grocery Dive published a detailed analysis of the proposed merger.