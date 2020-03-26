Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus aid bill

The Senate late tonight passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which will provide $2 trillion in various programs to address the pandemic.

The vote was 96 to 0 on H.R.748.

The Senate also voted down an amendment offered by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to make changes to the unemployment section of the bill.

The vote on the Sasse amendment was 48 to 48.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Each measure required 60 votes to pass.

The bill now moves to the House.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in an announcement late tonight, “Members are advised that the House will convene at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 to consider the bill.

“Members are further advised that due to the limited flight options, members participating in self-quarantine, and several states mandating stay-at-home orders, we expect the bill to pass by voice vote on Friday.”

President Donald Trump has said he will sign it.