Senate passes CR, averting government shutdown

The Senate today passed the continuing resolution written by House Republicans to fund the government through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

The vote was 54 to 46. The CR was able to pass on a simple majority after a motion to proceed passed the 60-vote requirement.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., signaled that the bill would get the support of at least eight Democrats when he said Thursday evening that he would support the bill because shutting down the government would give President Trump and Elon Musk, the force behind the Department of Government Efficiency, even more power to reduce government services and the federal workforce.