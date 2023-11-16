Senate passes CR, Biden expected to sign it

The Senate late Wednesday passed a continuing resolution to keep the government open after the current CR expires on Friday.

The vote was 87 to 11. The House passed the measure earlier this week.

The move will fund the departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture through Jan. 19, 2024, and the rest of the government through Feb. 2, 2024.

Congress has not yet passed fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills for any departments.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said that President Biden has agreed to sign the measure.