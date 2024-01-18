Senate passes CR, House schedules votes

The Senate has passed the continuing resolution to fund the government into March.

The vote was 77 to 18.

The House has scheduled a vote on one postponed suspension, passage of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 2872, Motion to Recommit, and passage of H.R. 6918, and the Motion to Recommit and passage of H.R. 6914, with plans to walk off the floor between 4:15 and 4:45 p.m.

If the CR becomes law, it will avoid a government shutdown that would start Saturday and include the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration.

The House Republican leadership also announced that the vote will be the last of the week and that due to the expected inclement weather there will be no votes on Friday.