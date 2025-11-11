Senate passes CR with 3 approps bills, including ag 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Senate last night passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through Jan. 30, 2026 along with three full fiscal year 2026 appropriations bill, including the agriculture bill.

The vote was 60 to 40 with eight Democrats joining all Republican senators except Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in voting for the bill.

The House is expected to return to Washington on Wednesday to consider the Senate-passed measure.

If the House passes it, the government will reopen.

The House earlier passed a continuing resolution to keep the government open through Nov. 21. Opposition to the Senate bill is expected by both House Democrats and right-wing House Republicans.

Earlier the Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Paul to remove a provision that Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said would stop companies from taking legal amounts of THC from hemp and turning it into “intoxicating substances” and marketing it to children.

The Senate voted to table Paul’s amendment in a 76 to 24 vote.

CBS News published a description of votes throughout the day.

The Associated Press published an article on how the eight Democratic senators who split from the rest of their party decided to vote for the bill.

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a news release, “We worked with Leader [John] Thune and our colleagues on the Appropriations Committee to find a solution to reopen the government.”

“Importantly, the package will help us get back to regular order with passage of three of the full-year appropriations bills, including the Agriculture Appropriations bill to support our farmers and ranchers,” Hoeven said.

“Under regular order, we are able to fund our priorities while finding savings to reduce the debt and deficit. In addition, the Senate will tee up the Defense Appropriations bill for consideration next week to properly and adequately fund our great troops. The legislation now goes to the House of Representatives, and we hope they will quickly approve it to get government open,” Hoeven said.

After the vote, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said, “Ending the government shutdown ensures critical USDA services resume so vulnerable families no longer experience disruptions to nutrition benefits, farmers can access the programs and personnel they rely on to keep their operations running efficiently and disaster assistance is delivered.”

“We advanced long-overdue farm bill policy improvements in the One Big Beautiful Bill, including enhanced risk management tools farmers have been calling for, and we’re continuing work to reauthorize other key initiatives,” he said.

“Extending the farm bill and the U.S. Grain Standards Act gives us more time to finalize these programs essential to farmers, ranchers and rural America,” Boozman said.

The New York Times noted that the package includes a provision that would reverse layoffs of federal workers made during the shutdown and ensure retroactive pay for those who have been furloughed.

President Trump has talked frequently about firing federal workers during the shutdown and not paying all those workers who were furloughed, but on Monday he said, “I’ll abide by the deal,” the Times reported.