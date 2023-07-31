Senate passes NDAA with China farmland provision, goes into recess
|The Senate on Thursday passed the National Defense Authorization Act and left Washington until Sept. 5.
The House, which also left Thursday without acting on the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture appropriations bill, will not return until Sept. 12.The NDAA includes an amendment passed 91 to 7 that prohibits, through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, individuals and entities affiliated with China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from purchasing or investing in American agricultural land and companies.
|Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., said the farmland provision was the same as the Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security (PASS) Act that he and Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rick Crawford, R-Ark., had proposed in the House.
The provision is not in the House version of the bill, and the House and Senate versions will have to be conferenced to come up with a single bill.
“The inclusion of the PASS Act into the NDAA will ensure that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is involved in reviewing foreign acquisition of American agricultural land and businesses, and blacklists our foreign adversaries from controlling U.S. agricultural land,” Costa said.
MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, said the bill includes a provision to strengthen the Military Family Basic Needs Allowance, but called it “a watered-down attempt to address advocates’ concerns about widespread food insecurity among currently-serving military families.”
The Senate-passed version of NDAA did not include a House-approved bipartisan provision that excludes a service member’s Basic Allowance for Housing as counted income toward the Military Family Basic Needs Allowance, MAZON said.
|“The Senate’s NDAA bill does not do nearly enough to end the national disgrace of hunger in the military,” MAZON President and CEO Abby Leibman said. “As lawmakers begin the process of reconciling the House and Senate bills, our elected officials have another opportunity to do right by those who sacrifice for our country.
MAZON implores leaders in Congress and the administration to finally ensure military families can access the support they need and deserve. Even one hungry military family is one too many.”
The Senate did not address the holds that Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has placed on military promotions over the Biden administration’s policy of paying for the transportation of military women who live in states where abortion is illegal to travel to states where abortion is allowed.
Tuberville is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.