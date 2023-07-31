Senate passes NDAA with China farmland provision, goes into recess

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., said the farmland provision was the same as the Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security (PASS) Act that he and Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rick Crawford, R-Ark., had proposed in the House.

The provision is not in the House version of the bill, and the House and Senate versions will have to be conferenced to come up with a single bill.

“The inclusion of the PASS Act into the NDAA will ensure that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is involved in reviewing foreign acquisition of American agricultural land and businesses, and blacklists our foreign adversaries from controlling U.S. agricultural land,” Costa said.

MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, said the bill includes a provision to strengthen the Military Family Basic Needs Allowance, but called it “a watered-down attempt to address advocates’ concerns about widespread food insecurity among currently-serving military families.”

The Senate-passed version of NDAA did not include a House-approved bipartisan provision that excludes a service member’s Basic Allowance for Housing as counted income toward the Military Family Basic Needs Allowance, MAZON said.