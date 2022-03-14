Senate passes omnibus bill, sends it to Biden

The Senate late Thursday passed the fiscal year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill by a vote of 68 to 31, the Federal News Network reported.

The bill will fund the government through Sept. 30.

The bill did not include an extension of waivers to school meals programs beyond June 30. Democrats blamed Republicans. The Republicans said the Biden administration had not formally asked for the extension but USDA officials said they had been telling legislators for months that the extensions were necessary.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, voted against the bill.

In a statement, he said, “With American families facing skyrocketing energy prices and the highest inflation in 40 years, Congress should not be passing a massive $1.5 trillion omnibus bill.”

“Instead, we should be working through the committee process and using regular order so we can fund our priorities while finding savings,” said Hoeven.

“While we support provisions in the legislation, including funding for our military and assistance for Ukraine, these should have been voted on separately, not jammed together into one massive package. Additionally, Democrats blocked our amendment to defund the Biden administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates.”