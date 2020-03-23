Senate procedural vote on coronavirus package fails

The Senate failed today to pass a procedural motion to move ahead with the coronavirus economic aid package.

The vote was 49 to 46, and three-fifths of the votes were required for it to pass.

After the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Democrats’ refusal to vote on the package means that if any senator objects to moving forward, the Senate will not be able to complete action on the bill until Friday or Saturday.

Earlier today, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that Democrats were objecting to moving forward for good reason, particularly aid to states and localities. Schumer noted that he is negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who represents the Trump administration. Schumer said he feels “confident” there can be a deal today.

But McConnell said after the vote that the list presented to Mnuchin is getting “longer and longer.”

The bill contains measures to increase the funding authority for the Agriculture Department’s Commodity Credit Corporation, Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., has said. The bill would replenish this year’s $30 billion authority, add $20 billion and allow the CCC to be used to make payments to livestock producers, Hoeven said.

Stocks were down at midday, CNBC reported.