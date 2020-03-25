Senate reaches coronavirus deal, to vote at noon
-The Hagstrom Report
Senate leaders early today announced that they had reached a deal on a coronavirus bill.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor that the Senate would meet at noon and consider a motion to proceed on the bill.
Votes have not been scheduled but are expected.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he expects the bill to pass quickly.
The Senate proceedings can be watched on CSPAN 2.
