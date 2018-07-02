Senate reauthorizes PRIA

The Senate late Thursday unanimously approved the reauthorization of the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA).

"The U.S. Senate just passed a bipartisan farm bill to provide farmers and ranchers with certainty in a tough farm economy," said Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan. "We can add to this certainty for producers and many other stakeholders with the approval of long delayed PRIA."

"This bipartisan legislation helps our farmers protect their crops, while also maintaining strong protections for farmworkers and their families," said Senate Agriculture ranking member Debbie Stabeow, D-Mich.