Senate rejects Marshall LGBTQ school meals resolution, leaves until Monday

The Senate acted today on amendments in the “minibus” fiscal year 2024 appropriations bill that includes the Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill, and then adjourned until Monday when it will convene at 3 p.m. and hold a roll call vote at 5:30 p.m. on a nomination.

The Senate rejected by a vote of 47 to 50 S.J. Res. 42, a joint resolution sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan,. to use the Congressional Review Act to disapprove the Agriculture Department’s memorandum on protecting LGBTQI+ Americans from discrimination in federally funded nutrition programs.

The White House Office of Management and Budget issued a statement of administration policy earlier today that the administration opposed the resolution and that if were to pass President Biden would veto it.

The statement said, “No person in need of help should be turned away from a food bank or denied nutrition assistance just because of who they are or who they love.”

“Like many Americans, LGBTQI+ households often turn to federal nutrition programs like SNAP when they experience food insecurity,” the White House said.

“In fact, federal research shows that households with an LGBTQI+ member are more likely to report food insecurity compared to non-LGBTQI+ households. This legislation would mean that needy people — including children who may go hungry — could be denied food and food assistance simply because of who they are or who they love. That is discrimination and it is wrong.

“If Congress were to pass this joint resolution, the president would veto it.”

The resolution was a reaction to USDA’s announcement that it would interpret the prohibition on discrimination based on sex found in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 “to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Marshall said, “This administration is weaponizing funding for school lunch programs in an effort to force public schools to embrace Joe Biden’s transgender agenda. The USDA has NO authority to force our children to adhere to woke mandates such as requiring biological boys to be given access to girls bathrooms and locker rooms, or allow biological boys to compete against biological girls in girls’ sports. My message with this CRA is clear: Don’t hold children’s lunch hostage in pursuit of your woke agenda.”

Marshall said the resolution was co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Marcia Blackburn of Tennessee, Jim Risch of Idaho, Mike Braun of Indiana, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Joni Ernst of Iowa.

More than 20 state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against USDA over the policy, The Christian Post reported.

On Wednesday, the Senate adopted the following amendments related to the agriculture portion of the minibus by voice vote:

▪ An amendment by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to prohibit the use of funds to procure seafood from China for use in school meals.

▪ An amendment sponsored by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., to increase funding for rural decentralized water systems.

▪ An amendment sponsored by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., to appropriate amounts for shellfish research, with an offset.

▪ An amendment sponsored by Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., to provide appropriations for certain research using plant genomics, with an offset.

▪ An amendment sponsored by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., to provide funding for competitive grants for construction of agricultural research facilities and related activities, with an offset.

▪ An amendment sponsored by Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., to require the submission of a report on improving staffing at the Farm Service Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service at the county level.

▪ An amendment sponsored by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, to provide funding for the suppression and control of Mormon crickets in western states.

▪ An amendment sponsored by Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., to provide funding for invasive catfish control.

▪ An amendment sponsored by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., to require a report relating to rural community facilities direct loan applicants.

▪ An amendment sponsored by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., to provide funding for the Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Program.