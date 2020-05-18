Senate returns today, House out until May 27
The Senate is scheduled to convene today at 3 p.m. to begin consideration of judicial nominations.
The House is next expected to be in session May 27 and 28, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced late Friday after the House passed the latest legislation to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the HEROES Act.
“Members are advised that no votes are expected in the House the week of May 18, 2020,” Hoyer said.
Hoyer said that when the House returns it will consider H.R. 6172, USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020, the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which has been amended by the Senate and will require House action.
Support Local Journalism
Conversations surrounding additional legislation addressing the COVID-19 pandemic continue, he said, and it is possible that the House could vote on COVID-19-related bills on May 27 and 28.
Hoyer noted that the House on Friday adopted a resolution to allow the committees to work remotely.
“As committees move forward with hearings, markups, and begin consideration of critical legislation, including NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), FY ’21 Appropriations, Surface Transportation, and WRDA (Water Resources Development Act), further information will be provided regarding floor consideration of any of these must-pass measures as soon as it becomes available,” Hoyer said.
Beyond May 27 and 28, members will be given 72-hours’ notice of when they would need to return to Washington for any additional votes, Hoyer added.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User