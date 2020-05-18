Senate returns today, House out until May 27

The Senate is scheduled to convene today at 3 p.m. to begin consideration of judicial nominations.

The House is next expected to be in session May 27 and 28, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced late Friday after the House passed the latest legislation to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the HEROES Act.

“Members are advised that no votes are expected in the House the week of May 18, 2020,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer said that when the House returns it will consider H.R. 6172, USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020, the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which has been amended by the Senate and will require House action.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Conversations surrounding additional legislation addressing the COVID-19 pandemic continue, he said, and it is possible that the House could vote on COVID-19-related bills on May 27 and 28.

Hoyer noted that the House on Friday adopted a resolution to allow the committees to work remotely.

“As committees move forward with hearings, markups, and begin consideration of critical legislation, including NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), FY ’21 Appropriations, Surface Transportation, and WRDA (Water Resources Development Act), further information will be provided regarding floor consideration of any of these must-pass measures as soon as it becomes available,” Hoyer said.

Beyond May 27 and 28, members will be given 72-hours’ notice of when they would need to return to Washington for any additional votes, Hoyer added.