Senate returns today to take up coronavirus bill, House out until March 23

The Senate is scheduled to go back into session today and, athough no official announcement has been made, is expected to take up H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, as amended, that the House passed early Saturday.

President Donald Trump has said he will sign the bill.

The House is out until Monday, March 23.

Following passage of the bill, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a statement, “The House has now spoken in a clear voice and approved this bipartisan bill.”

“If there are any developments that would require members to return before our scheduled return date of March 23, 2020, 24 hours’ notice will be provided.

“I want to thank all members for their patience as leaders on both sides worked hard to negotiate the coronavirus response legislation the House has now adopted.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Saturday that a technical corrections bill to H.R. 6201 will be needed.