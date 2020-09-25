Senate returns Tuesday for CR vote, House may take up COVID-19 bill

The Senate and the House are out until Tuesday, when they will return for what is expected to be their last week in session before the November elections.

The Senate will convene Tuesday at 3 p.m. to resume consideration of H.R. 8377, the continuing resolution to fund the government through December 11. The measure contains measures to allow the Agriculture Department to make payments to farmers on an uninterrupted basis and provide about $8 billion more in nutrition aid due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote on the motion to invoke cloture on the CR will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., filed the motion to invoke cloture on the CR late Thursday before the Senate left for the week. There will be a pro forma session with no votes on Monday.

The House will also return Tuesday, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

In addition to other bills, the House “may consider additional legislation to address the coronavirus pandemic,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in an advisory to members.

“It has been more than four months since the House passed the Heroes Act, and it is inexcusable that Senate Republicans have failed to take adequate action in that time. The House continues to be ready to act on legislation to provide needed relief to the American people prior to the October district work period,” Hoyer added.

Moderate House Democrats are calling for another vote on an aid bill before the election as Senate Republicans remain skeptical of the effort, National Journal reported today.