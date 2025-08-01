Senate schedule, Ag approps bill unclear as recess approaches

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Senate is scheduled to leave town this weekend for the traditional August recess until Sept. 2, but what the Senate considers before it leaves and when it leaves are still uncertain.

The Senate is in session today considering two of President Trump’s nominees, with the fiscal year 2026 Agriculture appropriations bill pending and Trump putting pressure on the Senate to stay in Washington to approve his nominees.

The Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and related agencies appropriations bill is caught up in an effort to bring a package of appropriations bills to the Senate floor.

On Thursday evening, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., objected to including the bill funding the Commerce and Justice departments and the science agencies over the Trump administration’s decision to relocate the FBI in Washington rather than the earlier agreed site in Maryland.

Tearing up as he spoke on the floor, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., who chairs the Senate Commerce, Justice Science Appropriations Subcommittee, said, “Our appropriations process is fragile,” Politico reported.

Earlier, the appropriators agreed to take out of the Ag bill a provision written by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., which would criminalize THC in hemp products, due to objections from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., that it would hurt the hemp industry. But today McConnell filed a floor amendment to put the provision back in, Politico reported.

The Agriculture bill has been expected to be included in a package with CSJ, Veterans Affairs and military construction.

Trump, meanwhile, said on social media, “The Senate must stay in Session, taking no recess, until the entire Executive Calendar is CLEAR!!! We have to save our Country from the Lunatic Left. Republicans, for the health and safety of the USA, DO YOUR JOB, and confirm All Nominees. They should NOT BE FORCED TO WAIT. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Among the nominees yet to be considered are six Agriculture Department nominees approved by the Senate Agriculture Committee: Michael Boren to be undersecretary for natural resources and environment; Richard Fordyce to be undersecretary for farm production and conservation; Dudley Hoskins to be undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs; Scott Hutchins to be undersecretary for research, education and economics; Luke Lindberg to be undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs; and Devon Westhill to be assistant secretary for civil rights.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has filed cloture on the Lindberg nomination, a Senate Agriculture Committee spokesperson said.