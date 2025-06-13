Senate SNAP cut slammed, GOP pushes back, farm program differences detailed

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said the Republicans’ proposed cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the budget reconciliation bill, though somewhat smaller than in the House bill, “continue to be devastating to families in need, push a major financial burden onto states, and cause farmers and independent grocers who already operate on thin margins to lose billions in revenue.”

“While some changes were made to the food assistance cuts, this bill continues to include an unprecedented cost shift, forcing tens of billions of SNAP costs onto state governments for the first time,” Klobuchar added.

“Because nearly every state has balanced budget rules, states will almost certainly have to cut SNAP eligibility, benefits, or both, or choose between food assistance and other critical needs, like education, health, and public safety.”

Klobuchar did not directly address the bill’s provisions to increase funding for several farm programs, but said in the news release and in a brief interview that it’s important to hold together the coalition that has passed farm bills for decades.

“Bipartisan farm bills have long been upheld by a broad coalition of farm, conservation, rural development, research, and nutrition groups. We need a farm bill that delivers for all of rural America,” Klobuchar said.

Anti-hunger groups also criticized the Republican proposal.

“Both the House and Senate proposals ultimately lead to increased hunger and further economic strain on families and communities,” said Eric Mitchell, president of the Alliance to End Hunger. “As with the House legislation, this utterly fails the ‘do no harm’ test and must be rejected.”

But at a briefing for reporters on Thursday, a Senate Agriculture Committee Republican aide said that, while Democrats and anti-hunger leaders have complained that the SNAP cuts damage the farm bill coalition, the anti-hunger leaders have not been “good partners” because they haven’t supported aid to farmers who are in “true economic distress.”

The House version of the reconciliation bill, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, would cut $294 billion from nutrition over 10 years and provide an additional $60 billion for farm programs. The Senate bill cuts $211 billion from nutrition over 10 years and would provide an additional $67 billion for farm programs.

The Republican aides said that the Senate version softens the SNAP cuts by not applying work requirements to parents with children under the age of 10 rather than the age of 7, as the House version does.

The bill also caps the state share of SNAP benefits at 15% rather than the 25% in the House version. The state share depends on the state’s error rate. A Senate Agriculture GOP aide said the Senate wants to encourage the states to better manage the SNAP program.

In the farm program section of the bill, the Senate version differs from the House version by Increasing the effective reference price escalator formula from 85% in the House version to 88% of the five-year Olympic moving average marketing year average price.

It also removes the House version’s proposed corn price floor for the Price Loss Coverage program.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., initially resisted the inclusion of additional funds for programs other than the Price Loss Coverage, Agriculture Risk Coverage and crop insurance programs, but the specialty crop industry said it should be covered if the row crops were covered, a Senate Ag GOP aide said.

The text was delivered to the Senate Budget Committee. The Budget Committee will prepare it for inclusion in the larger reconciliation bill after going over it with the Senate parliamentarian in what’s called a “Byrd bath” to determine if all the provisions are eligible for inclusion in a reconciliation bill.

The Byrd Rule, named for the late Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., restricts reconciliation bills to dealing with matters related to the budget.

A biofuels products program in the House bill is not in the Senate version because it would not survive the Byrd bath, an aide said.

Even though the Senate cut of $211 billion is not as large as the House cut of $294 billion, the Senate Agriculture Committee will not have to equal the House cut because the Senate committee was told only to cut $1 billion from the programs under its jurisdiction, a Senate Ag GOP aide said.

The National Corn Growers Association thanked Boozman for providing more money for trade promotion programs and for removing the corn price floor.