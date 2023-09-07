Senate to take up ag approps next week

The Senate will consider the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration appropriations bill on the floor next week as part of a package with the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies bill and the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, ranking member on the committee, announced Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce we are working to move ahead with the first package of appropriations bills on the Senate floor as early as next week,” Murray and Collins said in a joint statement. “This summer, we worked with our colleagues in a bipartisan way to draft and pass out of committee all 12 appropriations bills for the first time in years — and did so with overwhelming bipartisan votes. This is a critical next step as we continue working collaboratively in the Senate to keep our government funded, find common ground, and deliver for the people back home that we represent.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he will file cloture today so that the first vote on moving forward can be held Monday.

“To continue our bipartisan momentum and start the process on the minibus, I will file cloture tomorrow with the intention to have the first vote Monday evening,” Schumer said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the House will return next week. The House Rules Committee left the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill pending because conservative members of the House wanted severe cuts to spending, and Republican members from rural districts would not support that.

The current fiscal year ends on September 30. Congressional aides and analysts have said they believe the 12 appropriations bills will not be passed by both chambers by that date and that a continuing resolution will be needed to prevent a government shutdown.

The Center for American Progress said in a report today, “The Senate’s bipartisan appropriations bills protect key priorities, while the House Republican appropriators’ proposal would set the United States on a path toward shutdown.”