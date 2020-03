Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said early today that he expects the Senate to vote on the House-passed coronavirus aid bill later today.

The bill, which contains $1 billion in food aid, has been slowed down by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is putting together a $1 trillion package including direct payments to Americans for congressional consideration, The New York Times reported.