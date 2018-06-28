Senate took up farm bill again this morning

The Senate convened at 9:30 a.m. today, according to the Senate Periodical Press Gallery.

Following leader remarks, the Senate will resume consideration of H.R. 2 (the farm bill).

There are no votes scheduled at this time.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., have told reporters they are trying to work out remaining amendment issues including the proposal by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to stop trade promotion program spending at entities owned by the Cuban military.

Earlier today, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., tried to add an amendment that would restrict President Donald Trump's ability to impose tariffs on the basis of national security, as he has with steel and aluminum, but Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, blocked it. Roberts and Stabenow were both opposed to adding the tariff amendment to the farm bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has filed cloture on the farm bill. Under the cloture process, a vote on the final bill could be held one hour after the Senate convenes on Friday. But the senators could decide to yield time and hold the vote early, especially since the July 4 congressional break is looming. Or they could fail to come to agreement and have to take up the bill again after the break.