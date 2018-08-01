Senate to vote on Ag approps after approving farm bill conference

The Senate is scheduled to vote today on the minibus of appropriations bills that includes the fiscal year 2019 Agriculture appropriations bill.

By a unanimous voice vote on Tuesday evening, the Senate approved a measure to go to conference with the House on the farm bill.

"We hope to be able to present that conference report on the farm bill to both bodies (the House and Senate) shortly after the Labor Day weekend," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters after Tuesday's party lunches. "The leaders of the House Agriculture Committee are committed to stay in touch even though they are taking a six-week break."

McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are expected to name nine farm bill conferees – five Republicans and four Democrats — shortly.