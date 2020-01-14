Senate to vote on USMCA this week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said today that the Senate will vote on the bill to implement the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade this week, and several senators said the vote will be Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

McConnell had said earlier that the Senate would not vote on USMCA until after the trial on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. But the Democratic-controlled House’s slowness in delivering articles of impeachment to the Republican-controlled Senate has apparently created a window for the USMCA vote.

By Wednesday, all the committees with jurisdiction over the USMCA are expected to approve the implementing legislation. The bill is expected to pass the Senate easily. It has already passed the House.