Senate to vote on Vilsack confirmation Feb. 23
-The Hagstrom Report
The Senate will vote on the conformation of Tom Vilsack, President Biden’s nominee for agriculture secretary, on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The Senate made the decision on Saturday after the vote on former President Donald Trump’s impeachment. The Senate has not set a time for the confirmation of Vilsack, who served as agriculture secretary in the Obama administration.
Both the Senate and the House are out of session this week following the Presidents Day holiday.
