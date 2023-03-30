Senate votes to repeal WOTUS, setting stage for Biden veto

Since both chambers have voted for it, the measure now goes to President Biden, who has vowed to veto it.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ranking member on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and sponsor of the resolution, said, “By voting to overturn President Biden’s waters rule, we are sending a clear, bipartisan message that Congress, even a divided one, will defend working Americans in the face of executive overreach. I’m proud to lead my colleagues in standing up for farmers and ranchers, landowners and builders, and energy and infrastructure workers across the United States. I urge President Biden not to overrule the will of a bipartisan majority in Congress, and instead draft a new rule that doesn’t unfairly penalize millions of Americans and jeopardize future growth in our country.”

Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper, D-Del., defended the Biden WOTUS rule in a news release, saying, “The simple fact is the Clean Water Act remains our best tool to safeguard our nation’s waters from persistent pollution, protecting our health and protecting our environment. We cannot afford to turn back the clock on these protections for our nation’s waters and those who depend on them. That is why I support President Biden’s common-sense rule defining which of our nation’s waters need to be protected under the law.”