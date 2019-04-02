Senators ask Perdue to speed up livestock disaster payments

A bipartisan group of senators led by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., has asked Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to provide Livestock Indemnity Program disaster assistance as quickly as possible, Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said Monday.

In a letter, the senators also requested that USDA delegate LIP approval authority to Farm Service Agency county committees. The senators said that the county committees are the most familiar with local weather, disaster events and the livestock management practices of area farmers and ranchers.

"The extreme conditions our ranchers faced this winter led to real losses," Hoeven said in a news release. "These payments are needed to help ranchers recover and maintain their operations. That's why we're pressing Secretary Perdue to ensure the payments are issued as soon as possible, and delegating this authority to the FSA county committees is an important step in making that happen."