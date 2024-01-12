Sens. Bennet, Hickenlooper urge senate ag leadership to address drought in farm bill

Bennet

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and 16 of his bipartisan senate colleagues, including Colorado’s John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., are urging leaders of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry to address Western drought in the farm bill.

According to Bennet’s office, this letter was motivated by conversations with senate ag committee staff that have left them concerned that drought provisions are at risk of not being included in the farm bill.

In the letter, the legislators urge Chairwoman Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Ranking Member Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., to recognize the continuing threat of drought to farmland and local economies. The letter requests assurance that a multi-year farm bill “adequately addresses the heightened production risks posed by a hotter, drier future, particularly in states West of the 100th meridian.”

“During periods of droughts, our farmers and ranchers face diminishing crop and livestock outputs. These negative effects reverberate through the community, affecting not just individual producers, but the broader local economy and food system. A changing climate has further altered the natural pattern of droughts, making them more frequent, longer, and more severe.”

“While drought conditions eased in many states this year, we cannot become complacent when our farmers and ranchers are in severe need of an appropriate drought safety net that ensures their long-term resiliency.”

The lawmakers encourage consideration of a farm bill that provides support to conserve water, improve watershed scale planning, upgrade water infrastructure, protect land from erosion, and create long-term resiliency on changing landscapes for growers in drought-affected regions.