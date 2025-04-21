ServiTech celebrates half a century

ServiTech is celebrating 50 years of providing innovation to the agriculture industry. Founded in 1975, ServiTech has provided testing services for the agriculture industry which, in the company’s initial years, focused on crop productivity through comprehensive testing services. When the company was founded in southwest Kansas by three farmer-owned cooperatives, there were 100,000 acres under contract and a growing demand for producers to access more advanced technical information. As the company expanded, feed and forage testing were added, ServiTech Laboratories was built to speed turnaround times and place information in the hands of producers, and the company expanded into northeastern Colorado and Nebraska. In 1988, a second laboratory in Hastings, Neb., was added, followed by the addition of acres in Iowa, the Corn Belt and the Texas Panhandle.

ServiTech was founded in 1975 by three farmer-owned cooperatives based on a need for more comprehensive testing services. Courtesy photo technology-serving-agriculture-wide

Since 1975, ServiTech has tested over 3 million feed samples, 6 million soil samples, scouted nearly 40 million acres, produced over 500 technical bulletins and resources for customers, and compiled a team of agronomists with over 500 years of scouting experience.

ServiTech has three laboratory facilities to house their personnel and the services they offer. In addition to Kansas, Nebraska and Texas locations, there are sample drop off locations in all three states as well.

ServiTech focuses on crop efficiency and service, though the equipment and technology looks different today than in this photo. Courtesy photo. twomentalkinginsorghumfield

Soil testing, which is crucial for making effective fertilizer recommendations, can offer insight to producers to optimize crop efficiency. Soil testing for nutrients, along with other properties such as pH and organic matter provide valuable information for not only efficiently managing crops, but lawns and athletic fields as well. Toxicities in soil, like salt accumulation and excessive aluminum can also be measured.

ServiTech began in Kansas and quickly expanded to Colorado, Nebraska, the Corn Belt and the Texas Panhandle. Courtesy photo mankneelinginwheatfield

Through feed and forage testing, livestock producers can better balance rations, assess supplement needs, determine market value, and monitor process control when using livestock feed that can vary greatly in nutritional value. Grains, forages, finished feeds dry and liquid, byproduct feedstuffs, and other commodities can all be analyzed. The data can be stored for evaluation over multiple years to better make management decisions.

When the company was founded in southwest Kansas by three farmer-owned cooperatives, there were 100,000 acres under contract and a growing demand for producers to access more advanced technical information. Courtesy photo 1742304083032

ServiTech also partnered with Dairyland Labs to provide near-infrared testing, a fast, non-destructive method to analyze livestock feed’s nutritional content including protein, moisture, fiber and energy.

Since 1975, ServiTech has tested over 3 million feed samples, 6 million soil samples, scouted nearly 40 million acres, produced over 500 technical bulletins and resources for customers, and compiled a team of agronomists with over 500 years of scouting experience. Courtesy photo person-in-field-holding-white-bag

Other testing capabilities include water testing, plant tissue testing, fertilizer, lime, and gypsum analysis, manure and compost nutrient content testing, wastewater and environmental solids for regulatory compliance, and land application.