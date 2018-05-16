Seven Colorado counties designated primary natural disaster areas

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated seven counties in Colorado as primary natural disaster areas due to losses and damages caused by a recent drought. Those counties are: Costilla, La Plata, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma and Saguache.

Farmers and ranchers in the following contiguous counties in Colorado also qualify for natural disaster assistance. Those counties are: Alamosa, Fremont, Mineral, Archuleta, Gunnison, Montrose, Chaffee, Hinsdale, Rio Grande, Conejos

Huerfano, San Juan, Custer and Las Animas.

Farmers and ranchers in the following contiguous counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah also qualify for natural disaster assistance. Arizona: Apache, New Mexico, Colfax, San Juan and Taos. Utah: San Juan.

Qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for the Farm Service Agency's emergency (EM) loans, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration of May 10, 2018, to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses.