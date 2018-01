Seven-Layer Bean Dip | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

16-oz. can refried beans

1 package taco seasoning mix

8-oz package cream cheese, softened

4.5-oz. can chopped green chiles

1 c. salsa

2 c. shredded lettuce

2 c. shredded mexican cheese blend

1/2 c. ripe olives

1 medium tomato, diced

In a medium bowl, mix refried beans and taco seasoning mix.

Spread mixture on large platter.

In another medium bowl, mix cream cheese and chiles.

Carefully spread over bean mixture.

Top with salsa, lettuce, cheese, olives and tomato.

Refrigerate until serving time.