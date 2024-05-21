Several commodity groups praise House ag bill, but not NSAC

Rockstad

Sugar, soybean and rice growers, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the crop insurance industry on Monday issued statements praising the farm bill discussion draft released Friday by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., but the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition vigorously criticized it.

The American Sugar Alliance, which represents the nation’s cane and beet growers, said the House bill “provides a strong new safety net for our farm families.”

Neil Rockstad, a Minnesota sugarbeet grower who is president of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association, and Patrick Frischhertz, a Louisiana sugarcane grower and eighth-generation farmer, said, “We thank the House Agriculture Committee for the strengthened U.S. sugar policy contained in this bill which will help ensure that America’s 11,000 sugar beet and sugarcane farmers and our workers can continue producing an essential ingredient in our food supply, maintain resilient supply chains, and meet the needs of American families and all of our customers.”

The House bill sets the loan rate for raw cane sugar at 24 cents per pound for the 2025 to 2029 crop years and makes other changes to the sugar program.

A spokesperson for the sugar growers said the group would issue a statement on the farm bill being drafted by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., after the text of that bill is released.

The Alliance for Fair Sugar Policy, which is led by the National Confectioners Association and the Sweetener Users Association, said, “This measure includes targeted updates to the U.S. sugar program that will support the production of high-quality American sugar, bolster our food manufacturing supply chain, and help meaningfully bring down food costs for hardworking families.”

American Soybean Association President Josh Gackle, a North Dakota producer, expressed “strong support” for the GOP bill in a letter to Thompson.

The letter praised the bill, citing:

▪ “adjustments to the soybean reference price, program calculations, and base acres,”

▪ doubling support for trade promotion programs

▪ “protection” of the crop insurance program and the soybean checkoff and provisions supporting voluntary conservation programs,

▪ reauthorization and enhancement of biobased and biofuels programs,

▪ policy changes to help credit modernization, precision agriculture, broadband, research, certainty in crop protection product labeling, and

▪ support for the livestock sector.

USARice said, “Numerous provisions in the bill could prove very beneficial to the U.S. rice industry, and we particularly appreciate the meaningful improvements to the farm safety net through the increased Price Loss Coverage Program rice reference price.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with Congress in order to ultimately pass and enact a timely, bipartisan, bicameral, and highly effective farm bill before the current legislation expires on Sept. 30, and certainly before the end of this year,” USARice said.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Mark Eisele, a Wyoming rancher, said, “America’s cattle producers don’t ask for much from the federal government, but we do need a few essential programs that protect our industry from foreign animal diseases, reward voluntary conservation, and keep farms and ranches in business after a natural disaster.”

“Chairman Thompson’s farm bill supports these critical needs for the cattle industry, and I am very grateful that the chairman listened to groups like NCBA when writing this bill. We strongly support this legislation and urge Congress to pass this bill.”

NCBA praised the bill for:

▪ Increasing funding for the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program, and National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank.

▪ Strengthening resources for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection “Beagle Brigade” dogs that screen shipments, luggage, and people coming into the United States to prevent the spread of pests and disease.

▪ Expanding the Livestock Indemnity Program to cover 100% of the cost of an attack by a federally protected predator and allowing for supplemental payments for the loss of unborn calves.

▪ Protecting voluntary conservation and eliminating government mandates, while also supporting popular programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

▪ Recognizing that food is national security by directing the secretary of agriculture to review the cybersecurity, foreign dependence and supply chain risks to American agriculture.

▪ Upping support for feral swine eradication efforts by providing $150 million of funding for USDA’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service.

▪ Boosting local processing capacity by incorporating the A-PLUS Act and allowing livestock markets to invest in small meatpacking facilities.

The Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau said it “greatly appreciates the hard work that has gone into this critical first step in the farm bill process.”

“We are especially pleased to see investments made to improve the farmer experience. The improvements made to the affordability of crop insurance, particularly for beginning and veteran farmers and ranchers, will increase affordability for the future generation of farmers and ranchers, while provisions such as the inflation adjustment for administrative and operating expenses will ultimately help the private sector continue to deliver gold-star service to farmers.

“These improvements get at the heart of our mission — to deliver more policies to more farmers in more regions of the country in an efficient and sustainable manner,” CIRB said.

The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition published a lengthy criticism of the bill.

Mike Lavender, the NSAC policy director said, “The Farm, Food, and National Security Act fundamentally fails to meet the moment.”

“The bill dramatically increases subsidies yet takes no meaningful steps toward building a fair, responsible, and accessible farm safety net. It stubbornly dismisses climate change — in part by decoupling the climate-focus from conservation investments — while countless farmers and ranchers nationwide experience the worsening impacts of a changing climate,” Lavender said.

“And although the bill reflects some lessons from the pandemic, its vision for the future of local and regional food systems is stunted.”