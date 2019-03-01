SGBI to Host Santa Gertrudis World Congress 2019, Oct. 4-19

KINGSVILLE, Texas – Santa Gertrudis Breeders International will host cattle breeders from around the world for the Santa Gertrudis World Congress 2019, Oct. 4-19. The 16-day tour includes ranch tours, educational presentations, cultural events and cattle sales, and will take guests from Atlanta, Ga., to Kingsville, Texas.

As part of the annual event – last hosted in the United States in 1995 – the world's elite cattle breeders will travel to the United States to learn about the Santa Gertrudis breed, see outstanding cattle, meet with U.S. breeders and plot the future for the global growth of the preferred American beef breed.

The congress will cover more than 1,200 miles and five states. From the lush pastures of the Southeast to the arid, dry locales of Texas, and back to the coastal region, the tour will showcase Santa Gertrudis' adaptability, flexibility and performance.

As part of the global event, guests will enjoy three Santa Gertrudis sales, one Santa Gertrudis show – at the State Fair of Texas – and nine hosted ranch visits, including the iconic King Ranch.

With a focus on planning for the breed's continued global growth, two educational sessions will be a focal point of the event. While in New Orleans, guests will participate in a workshop, "Strategic Planning for Santa Gertrudis Global Growth," that will address a range of topics that include developing genetic linkage with other countries and breed improvement technologies. A seminar at Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, "Using Genetic Selection Tools for Improved Carcass Quality," will provide participants information about emerging technologies in cattle reproduction, nutrition, genetics, health and welfare related to all phases of beef production.

Tours of Trans Ova Genetics, an industry leader in advanced reproductive technologies, and Sexing Technologies, a worldwide livestock genetics leader, are also part of the event.

The schedule also includes free time for guests to explore the unique cities along the tour route, including several nights in New Orleans, and free time in two major Texas cities – Dallas and San Antonio. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience the new Island View Casino, Briscoe Western Art Museum and Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Center.

Registration is now open and includes all overnight accommodations, many meals, bus transport, and all ranch visits, educational sessions and cattle events. Full, partial, day and conference registrations are available. Early registration closes May 15, and all prices will increase after that date. Online registration is available at https://blueprintmedia.regfox.com/santa-gertrudis-world-congress-2019.

To register, view the complete schedule or find more information, visit the Santa Gertrudis World Congress 2019 website, http://www.santagertrudisWC2019.com.