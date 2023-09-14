Sharon joins Compass Ag Solutions as livestock risk protection agent

Compass Ag Solutions is excited to announce the addition of Trent Sharon to their team as a livestock risk protection agent, effective June 1, 2023.

Sharon was raised on his family’s farm and ranching operation in southeastern Colorado where he developed a deep appreciation for hard work and a love for the cattle industry. His passion for agriculture led him to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., and then to Colorado State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in animal science. After graduation, Sharon and his wife, Lindy, moved to Throckmorton, Texas, to manage the development division of the R.A. Brown Ranch. After five years in Texas, Trent moved back home to southeastern Colorado.

Shortly after returning home, Trent and Lindy started Sharon’s Cattle Service which is comprised of a small backgrounding operation that specializes in starting light, high-risk calves that will graze on wheat and grass as well as a small order buying business out of La Junta, Colo. Trent and his family have been blessed with opportunities to grow their operation by running a cow-calf herd as well as turning out summer grazing cattle throughout southern Colorado. The operation would not be able to thrive without the dedicated work of the entire family.

Trent and Lindy are blessed with five boys who keep them busy as competitors in the rodeo arena as well as on the wrestling mat. Waitley, Traven, Stockton, Cayhill and McCallen all work very hard in the family business and are developing a love for the cattle industry.

In his capacity as a Compass Ag LRP agent, Trent will help cattle owners mitigate their market risk through the use of LRP — a tool that allows cattle producers to lock in a worst-case scenario price for their cattle before actually marketing them. Through his years of managing cattle for others as well as his own operation, Trent understands the hardships and risks that are involved with cattle production. He is excited to use his real-world experience and knowledge of the industry to work alongside other cattlemen to set goals and manage risk with the intention of being the best stewards of God’s land and livestock.

Trent may be reached at 970-744-4750 or trent@compassagsolutions.com .

U.S. Wheat Associates hires fiscal officer, promotes 2

USW Vice President of Finance Kevin McGarry has announced position changes in his team. Norman Karlson has been hired as fiscal officer effective Aug. 29, 2023. Kurt Coppens has been promoted to director of finance from his current position as fiscal officer. And current Senior Staff Accountant Adam Kiely has been promoted to comptroller. USW is the export market development organization for the U.S. wheat industry. “We are very pleased to have Norman Karlson join the finance team in Arlington,” said McGarry. “With strong experience in non-profit financial management, Norman will bring a new perspective to our efforts. His ability to earn a master’s degree in accountancy at a young age shows his initiative and determination. We’re confident that he’ll begin his career at U.S. Wheat Associates with diligence and enthusiasm.” Karlson most recently was a project accountant with Reading is Fundamental, or RIF, the nation’s largest children’s literacy non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. He also served as an accounting intern at Digital Promise, a global nonprofit working to expand learning opportunities by fostering innovative educational programs. While earning his bachelor’s degree in accountancy and master’s degree in 2022 at The George Washington University, Karlson was a billing assistant in the university’s events and venues finance department. Before joining USW as fiscal officer in July 2016, Kurt Coppens was an accounting manager at Agora, Inc., and Bridgestreet Corporate Housing Worldwide. Coppens earned a business administration degree in finance and international business from GWU. Originally from Belgium, Coppens became a U.S. citizen in 2018. Adam Kiely joined USW in 1996 as staff accountant after working as a bookkeeper at Strauss Photo Technical Services. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Appalachian State University.