Shop ‘til you drop at the National Alpaca Show in Denver

DENVER – The Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Show sponsored by Red Granite Ranch will feature more than alpacas. The show offers a rare opportunity to visit vendors from throughout the United States and beyond, offering a variety of fine products made from alpaca fleece as well as alpaca related items.

Alpaca fleece is stronger, lighter, warmer, and more resilient than wool from most breeds of sheep. Finer grades of alpaca fleece (known commercially as "Baby Alpaca") are believed to be hypo-allergenic, meaning they do not irritate your skin as sheep's wool sometimes does. Unlike sheep's wool, alpaca fleece contains no lanolin and is therefore ready to spin after only nominal cleaning of the fleece. Prized for its unique, silky feel, and superb "handle," alpaca fleece is highly sought-after by both cottage-industry artists (hand spinners, knitters, weavers, etc.) as well as the commercial fashion industry.

One facet of alpaca fleece that makes it so much in vogue is its great variety of natural colors; pure white, several shades of fawn and brown, several shades of gray and true black – some 16 official colors with many other subtle shades and hues. White, light fawn, and light gray can be readily dyed, thus offering a rainbow of colors for the fleece artist. Alpaca fleece can also be readily combined with other fine fibers like merino wool, cashmere, mohair, silk, and angora to attain incredibly interesting blends.

Come see what everybody is talking about at the 2019 Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Show sponsored by Red Granite Ranch.

This family-friendly event is free to the public and takes place at the National Western Complex in Denver.

Hours are:

Recommended Stories For You

Friday, March 15 8 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 8 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 8 a.m. – Noon

For more information about the Alpaca Owners Association or the Alpaca Owners Association National Show sponsored by Red Granite Ranch, visit http://www.alpacanationals.com.